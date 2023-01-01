iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.