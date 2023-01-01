Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Several research firms recently commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

