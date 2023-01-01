Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

