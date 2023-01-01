Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $79,507,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

