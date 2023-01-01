Willner & Heller LLC Acquires 397 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Willner & Heller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $214.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $308.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

