Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTPA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Gores Technology Partners Profile

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

