Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases New Position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCGI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,949,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 36,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

NYSE:KCGI opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.