Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys 164 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $1,882,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

