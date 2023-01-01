W Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

W Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

