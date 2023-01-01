Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,476 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.