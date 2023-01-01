Willner & Heller LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

