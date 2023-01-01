Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 47.5% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

