Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $1.92 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $216.86 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

