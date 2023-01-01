Willner & Heller LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after buying an additional 375,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

