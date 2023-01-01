Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,345 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises 2.4% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after buying an additional 514,934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

