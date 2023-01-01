iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Increased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

