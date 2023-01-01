McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 37,025 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after buying an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,264,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.