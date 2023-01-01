McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after buying an additional 363,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after buying an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,412,000 after buying an additional 159,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,755,000 after buying an additional 103,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWR opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.