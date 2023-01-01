McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 8,941 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

