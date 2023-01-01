Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.