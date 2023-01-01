Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 217 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $545.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

