Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

