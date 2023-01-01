United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 883 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $294.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $614.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.03.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.