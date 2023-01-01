Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $545.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

