Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after buying an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.96.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

