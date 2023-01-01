United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $512.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $532.94 and a 200-day moving average of $501.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

