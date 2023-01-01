Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 7,288 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $384.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.54 and its 200 day moving average is $391.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

