Busey Wealth Management Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Hershey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $344,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.75.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $231.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.18. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $190.93 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

