Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 425,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,604 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $220.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

