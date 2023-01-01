Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $721.49 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $740.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total value of $775,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,856,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total transaction of $775,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,856,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,257 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

