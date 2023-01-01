Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $173.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.