State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,331 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.27 billion, a PE ratio of 220.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

