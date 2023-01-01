State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after purchasing an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483,847 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

