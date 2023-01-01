Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,540 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,890,000 after purchasing an additional 671,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

