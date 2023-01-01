State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX opened at $79.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

