WP Advisors LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

