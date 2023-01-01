Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $180.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

