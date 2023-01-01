Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.73.

Shares of DG opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.44. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dollar General by 8.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

