Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

