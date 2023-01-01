Fundamentun LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $285.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.