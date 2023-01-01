UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $530.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $534.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.15.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

