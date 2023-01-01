U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.