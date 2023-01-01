Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $23.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.17.

Cigna Stock Up 0.2 %

Cigna stock opened at $331.34 on Friday. Cigna has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.06 and a 200 day moving average of $295.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.32.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $92,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

