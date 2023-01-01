Calamos Advisors LLC Has $78.52 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,958 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $78,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $115,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $419,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 308,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,934,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

