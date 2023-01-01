Fundamentun LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

UNH stock opened at $530.18 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $495.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $534.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.15.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

