McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $248.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

