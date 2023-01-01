Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,273 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.7% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $110.95 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.