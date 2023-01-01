Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $262.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.96. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.