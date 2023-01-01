SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $44.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

