GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.8% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.86 and a 200 day moving average of $161.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.